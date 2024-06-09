Two shot while driving in west Mobile Saturday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are recovering after being shot while driving in west Mobile Saturday afternoon. A news release from Mobile Police says officers responded to a call for a shooting on Schillinger Road South and Fordham Road at 4:50 Saturday.

Police say the driver of a car and his passenger were shot while heading south on Schillinger by the driver of another vehicle. Both of the victims are recovering from what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The news release does not say that anyone has been arrested and says the investigation is ongoing. We don’t know what may have led to the shooting or what, if any connection the alleged shooter had to the two people who were hurt.

