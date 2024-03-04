Two shot over the weekend in Kansas City, including shooting at CVS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two separate non-fatal shootings happened over the weekend in Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Around 8:24 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance at a CVS at 6300 Prospect Avenue. On their way there, the call was upgraded to a shooting, and they found someone shot when they arrived.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Soon after that, around 8:49 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a shooting victim in downtown Kansas City near East 7th and Main streets. They found the victim in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

After investigating, police said the victim was driving east on Interstate 70 near the Main Street exit. Police said a suspect allegedly drove up next to the victim and fired a round of gunshots into the victim’s driver-side door.

The driver was hit and then drove to a parking lot to call the police. First responders took the driver to a local hospital.

These two non-fatal shootings followed a homicide police are investigating that happened near Front Street around 6 p.m. Saturday, as well as a shooting that took place at North Kansas City High School after a basketball game.

Around 9:30 p.m. that night, officers also responded to a non-fatal stabbing in Shawnee, Kansas, that resulted in one suspect being arrested.

