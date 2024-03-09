Two shot, one dead after argument between many in Kansas City: police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly shooting happened after what police say began with an argument between several people less than two miles southwest of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Saturday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., the Kansas City Police Department was called about a shooting at a house around 7300 Park Road, near Interstate 435. When officers arrived and entered the house, they found two men shot. One was declared dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Homicide detectives have since gathered evidence and talked to witnesses. According to authorities, the initial investigation reveals that a man allegedly began shooting after an argument between several people.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody as detectives are attempting to identify the shooter. Anyone with information are asked to call 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

