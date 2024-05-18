Two shot at Mobile apartment, one dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Friday night. Police say the responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 PM at the Steak ‘n Shake on Government Boulevard. They say they found two men in car with gunshot wounds parked near the restaurant.

Both were taken to medical care. One of the victims, 19-year-old Tramell Williams later died from his injuries. Police say the shooting didn’t happen at the restaurant, but sometime earlier in the evening nearly three miles away at Bay Towne Apartments on Village Green Drive East.

The news release did not say what may have led to the shooting nor did it have any information on who police may be looking for. This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as we get more information.

