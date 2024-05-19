Two shot after house party in Salt Lake City overnight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two people were shot in an allegedly gang-related shooting shortly after a house party ended in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The investigation began shortly after 1 a.m., when police received reports of a shooting on the 1200 block of West Illinois Ave. in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 40-year-old man and 38-year-old woman with gunshot injuries.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital, though their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

SLCPD’s Gang Unit responded to the incident. Their investigation reportedly indicated that the shooting was gang-related.

The suspect left the scene in a car, police said. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this case, including having photos or video, is asked to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App and reference case number 24-107860.

No further information is currently available.

