Two shootings overnight in Glendale and Poplar Grove neighborhoods, SLCPD says

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two shootings broke out overnight in Salt Lake City’s Glendale and Poplar Grove neighborhoods, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The first incident occurred at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning, when police received reports of gunfire near 1750 West and 1700 South.

Based on the initial investigation, a fight broke out that resulted in multiple shots fired, police said. After the shooting, “several people involved left the area on foot and likely in cars,” a press release from SLCPD states.

Police reportedly locked down the area and identified an apartment with several witnesses inside. Officers found a 20-year-old man with a “surface injury to his extremity,” the release states, though police believe the injury is unrelated to the shooting.

Police also found multiple witnesses at a nearby parking lot.

No arrests have been made regarding this incident. This shooting is believed to be gang-related.

“Due to the investigation having a gang-nexus, gang detectives will lead the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 24-107224,” SLCPD said.

Reports of the second shooting came in at around 5:30 a.m., according to SLCPD. Officers had reportedly been continuing their investigation into the first shooting on 1700 South at the time.

Callers in the second incident said they heard gunfire near West Indiana Ave. and Navajo St. Police responded to the scene and learned a “fight broke out between acquaintances,” the release states.

Police said a shooting occurred as a result of the fight. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his extremity.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

“Based on the available information, officers are investigating the shooting as a domestic violence-related incident,” SLCPD said. “Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 24-107261.”

Support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

