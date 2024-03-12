Two seriously injured after striking tree in crash

Mar. 11—Two men sustained serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning in Buchanan County, four miles north of Gower, Missouri.

Kurtis E. Nelson, 22, of Stewartsville, Missouri, was southbound on Southeast 140th Road around 1:19 a.m. when he lost control of a 2018 Ram 250. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The truck came to rest against the tree facing southeast, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Nelson and the occupant, Cayden J. Pendleton, 21, of Agency, Missouri, were both taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care for serious injuries.

Nelson and Pendleton were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the report stated.