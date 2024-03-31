Two seriously injured after crash involving impaired driver in Gilsum, authorities say
The box office hit film 'Renaissance' wasn't Beyoncé's first on-screen rodeo.
Dazzled by the promise of innovation, regulators rolled over or signed a deal with the devil. It's everyone else who's paying the cost.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
It’s rather common to hear women’s basketball players grew up without watching the game they aspired to play at the highest level. But that's changing, and the extra exposure should have a huge impact on the next generation.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
All-new Mercedes-Benz E 350 and E 450 are showcases for innovation (some more valuable than others) and raise the bar above the previous version.
Kia recalls 427,404 units of the 2020-2024 Telluride over the risk of vehicle movement or rollaway while in Park, the culprit a front driveshaft assembly.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Maryland State Police said Wednesday that they had discovered the bodies of two construction workers amid the wreckage of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a cargo ship.
Zutobi, a driver-education resources website, did some calling around to determine the cities where parking your car downtown is cheap, and where it definitely is not.
'I no longer have to do a balancing act': Over 2,000 happy reviewers love this simple solution for hard-to-reach greenery.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT trim costs $5,000 less than the 4WT and loses 57 miles of range, to 393 miles, but gets better towing and payload ratings.
A survey conducted by Insurify details the reasons behind road rage — and the sometimes deadly consequences. The leading cause: Drivers who are cut off by another car are most likely to react angrily.
The 1.6-mile bridge spans Baltimore's harbor, and photos show steel rods still wrapped around the container ship that rammed into it.
Controversial crypto biometrics venture Worldcoin has been almost entirely booted out of Europe after being hit with another temporary ban -- this time in Portugal. The order from the country's data protection authority comes hard on the heels of a similar-looking three-month stop-processing order from Spain's DPA earlier this month. Portugal was one of just two European countries left where Worldcoin was still operating its proprietary eyeball-scanning orbs after Spain's ban.
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
The Mustang Unleashed tour welcomes 2024 Mustang owners to 12 stops around the country for drift demos, hot laps, and tuning sessions.
SDSU will get another shot at UConn on Thursday night in Boston after last year's national championship game.
Toys for Bob — which developed 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy and was behind Crash Bandicoot 4, along with the Nintendo Switch port for the N. Sane Trilogy — reached a deal with Xbox for a new game, according to Windows Central.
Car insurance rate increases have been a major driver of inflation. So what can we do to save money on car insurance premiums? Several things, actually.