Two seriously injured after I-70 crash in Kansas City Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department reported a one-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri late Saturday night.

According to police, a black Toyota Corolla was speeding eastbound on Interstate 70 just before 11:45 p.m. The driver lost control and went off the highway, striking a guardrail and destroying about 50 feet of it. KCPD said the car then ended up landing on top of the guardrail.

Police said the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts. Both individuals were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred before the rain or storms moved into the area, KCPD said. Weather was not a factor. However, the driver is being investigated for driving under the influence.

According to police, all lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for about an hour-and-a-half.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. For more information, stay tuned at FOX4 News for the latest updates and details.

