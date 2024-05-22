Two with serious injuries from north Charlotte stabbing, shooting: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have life-threatening injuries from an incident in north Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to Medic officials, one person was stabbed and another shot around 2:40 p.m. on Charidge Lane, off University City Boulevard.

The shooting victim was transported to Atrium Health CMC and the stabbing victim to Novant Health Presbyterian.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

