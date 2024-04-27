Two sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Apr. 27—Two people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Dakota Scott Wilson, 26, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to five counts of failure to register as a sexual offender, Class C felonies, and disobedience of judicial order, a Class A misdemeanor.

Wilson was accused of being required to register as a sexual offender and failing to register his address within three days with the local law enforcement agency from Nov. 18-28, Dec. 11 through Jan. 17 and Feb. 17-23 and disobeying an order to register as a sex offender from Feb. 17-23.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Wilson to 90 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with 28 days credit for time served. LeFevre ordered Wilson to not possess or own firearms for 365 days and to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Timothy Joe Greshik, 47, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to construction fraud, a Class C felony.

Greshik was accused of entering a contract on July 20 to build a shed, receiving $4,000 for materials and failing to substantially commence any work agreed on after 90 days of entering the contract.

LeFevre ordered Greshik not to possess or own firearms for 360 days and to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $4,000 restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee.