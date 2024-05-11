Two sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

May 11—Two people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Dean Allen Benter, 55, Rogers, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sexual offender, a Class C felony.

Benter was accused of being required to register as a sexual offender and failing to register a Facebook account from Aug. 8 to Sept. 27.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Benter to 90 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 26 days served. Benter is allowed to serve his sentence by electronic home monitoring or he must report to the Stutsman County Correctional Center to serve his sentence on May 29. LeFevre also placed Benter on one year supervised probation.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Stephanie Renae Andersen, 38, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class C felony.

Andersen was accused of stealing cash and/or cash equivalents from a business in the aggregate amount of between $1,000 and $10,000 from Sept. 3, 2021, to Aug. 12, 2023.

LeFevre sentenced Andersen to five years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with five years suspended. LeFevre ordered Andersen to submit to fingerprints and placed her on 60 months supervised probation. Andersen also was ordered to pay a $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $23,166 restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee.