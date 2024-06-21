Two seniors earn scholarships from Northland Sportsmen's Club

GAYLORD — The Northland Sportsmen’s Club has awarded scholarships to two graduating high school seniors in Otsego County.

One of the recipients is Victoria Kuznicki, who graduated from Gaylord St. Mary Cathedral School. Kuznicki had a dual enrollment at Kirtland Community College and has been a 3-year member of the National Honor Society (NHS) while also serving as president of the NHS.

Kuznicki has volunteered at her school with the latch-key program for youth, demonstrated her musical talent for school liturgies and was secretary and treasurer for the Disciples Committee. She has worked during her high school years at Centennial Acres Farm taking care of animals and also worked at the local farmers market.

Kuznicki has participated in the Youth Civilian Marksmanship Program at Northland. She has earned her Pro-Marksman, First Class Sharpshooter bars 1 through 9, and Distinguished Expert First Class.

She will attend Tiffin University in Ohio and study forensic science and plans to work as a crime scene investigator or in the lab analyzing data.

The other scholarship recipient is Cassandra Tallman, who graduated from Johannesburg-Lewiston High School. Tallman is an NHS member and did community volunteer time with various projects through NHS. She is also a member of the local RISE group in Otsego County — a substance-free initiative that encourages students to remain drug and alcohol free.

Tallman was involved in three high school sports and earned multiple athletic awards. Her favorite place to be is outdoors. She volunteers at outdoor events and attended Hunter Education through the Northland Sportsmen’s Club. She has proved to be “a safe and successful hunter."

Tallman will attend either Michigan State University or Grand Valley State University and study environmental science, sustainability and wildlife biology. She dreams of working with an agency to help maintain habitats for animals and to help the environment.

The scholarships awarded to Kuznicki and Tallman totaled $2,400 with $1,200 coming from the club's budget and $1,200 from the direct donations of club members to the scholarship fund.

