Two semis involved in fatal collision in western Minnesota

Mar. 18—HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal collision between two semis late Sunday night in western Minnesota.

According to the State Patrol, a Peterbilt semitractor was entering U.S. Highway 75 while another International semitractor was traveling southbound on Highway 75 when the collision occurred at the intersection with 180th Street in Hamlin Township, west of Dawson.

The two drivers have not been named but have been identified as a 48-year-old male from Lake Benton, Minnesota, and a 68-year-old male from Gary, South Dakota. More information is expected to be released later Monday evening,

according to the State Patrol.

Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the time of the crash, reported around 10:34 p.m. Sunday.

Assisting the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene were the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office, Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office and Dawson Fire and Ambulance.