Two semi’s collided that sent pipes onto Highway 99 in Fresno. Traffic being diverted

Traffic on southbound Highway 99 is at a standstill following a semi-truck collision that sent a spill onto the highway.

Crews responded to the crash around 10:30 a.m. when one of the semi was carrying pipes that got sent to the northbound lanes that caused an additional crash.

Hazmat responded to the crash because of possible chemical leak, the California Highway Patrol said.

Southbound Highway 99 is shutdown and being diverted traffic to the McKinley offramp, CHP officer Carlos Medina said.

Caltrans shut down eastbound and westbound Highway 180 to southbound Highway 99.

It’s unknown how long the closure will remain and if there are any injuries, CHP officer Carlos Medina said.

It’s also unknown how the semi’s collided.