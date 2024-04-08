Two seeking a two-year selectman's post in Livermore Falls

Apr. 8—LIVERMORE FALLS — Two residents are seeking election to a two-year term on the Select Board.

Another selectman's position is uncontested.

The annual town meeting referendum is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Fire Department, 15 Park St.

Selectman William Kenniston is seeking a three-year term and has no challengers as of now.

Former Selectman Jeffrey "Jeff" Bryant and Planning Board member John Barbioni are vying for the two-year position.

Bryant, 58, of Mercier Lane is a DC03 System/Admin at ADUSA who is responsible for responsible for all information technology issues and responsibilities.

John Barbioni, 64, of Sewall Street, is a college student at Central Maine Community College in Auburn and a landlord.

The two candidates answered questions from the Sun Journal on issues involving the town.

Lack of new businesses. The town needs to take a closer look at the tax-increment financing program to look into and assist bringing new businesses in to help with revenue. It also needs to take a more concentrated look at the municipal departments from budget to operations to better understand daily operations to help address needs and apply assistance. Meet with each Municipal Department to better understand daily operations to help address needs and apply assistance like grant money and TIF money to help lower the budget.

One of the issues I see is community participation among the younger generation. And something for veterans. Another one would have to be there are no programs for students when they get out of school. I would like to see something like a community center and/or a Boys and Girls Club for the surrounding towns.

Right now I am trying to figure out this new budget format and compare it to the old way. That way I can see what is available and adjustments can be made. And try to lower property taxes.

