Two Seattle police officers are under investigation after a violent arrest caught on video

In a video obtained by KIRO 7, two Seattle police officers are caught on camera beating a felony arson suspect on the ground at a bus stop.

On May 31st, DeeAnthony Marcell recorded the violent encounter while riding the bus. It happened at the stop on Rainier Ave South and South Andover Street.

“They were already in action beating him before I even got what I caught. And all I could do was record,” Marcell said.

Marcell’s video shows two Seattle police officers hitting the suspect several times with a baton, then kneeling on his back.

“Resisting arrest is one thing but trying to protect yourself is another thing. If I was getting hit with a club, of course there’s no way I can be like okay okay okay! When you’re hitting me in the head with a club,” Marcell described.

There is now an investigation into use of force for the two officers.

KIRO 7 is learning this was not the first time one of the officers has been accused of excessive force.

‘The Stranger’ identified Sergeant Nathan Patterson as one of the officers in the video who had been caught beating a protester in 2020.

Patterson was seen repeatedly punching a protester, who investigators say was resisting and threatening police with a water bottle.

An Office of Police Accountability investigation later determined Patterson used excessive force.

“It’s like seeing this four years later, it’s like we’re back here again. And this time it’s not a black person though, race doesn’t really matter to me, it was the fact that something unjust was happening to somebody, that was not fair, that was not right, there was two people, you guys could have arrested him many other ways,” Marcell said.

Interim SPD Chief Sue Rahr and the OPA have both said they’re investigating use of force at the Rainer Vally bus stop on May 31st.