Two seats on Davenport city commission to be decided election day. Here are the candidates

Davenport voters will elect candidates for two seats on the City Commission on Tuesday during municipal election day in Polk County.

In Seat 1, Linda Robinson vs. Tom Scott Woodlee, while Jeremy Clark and Christopher Lopez square off for Seat 2.

The polling place for Davenport is at the Tom FellowsCommunity Center, 207 N. Boulevard W.

In Davenport, the City Commission is composed of a mayor and four city commissioners elected at-large by its voters.

According to the Davenport website, the responsibilities of the commissioners are:

Adopting an annual budget.

Adopting local laws and ordinances.

Appointing the city manager, city attorney and city clerk.

Establishing policies, utility rates, assessments and other fees.

Managing growth and land use.

Setting the annual tax rate.

Some current commissioners are appointees. In the last Davenport election, two seats were on the ballot, but the candidates were unopposed.

Several seats on the commission have changed hands since January 2023 when former Mayor H.B. “Rob” Robinson announced he was stepping down from the post, the Four Corners Sun reported. Robinson, 84, announced he was not seeking re-election and his last day was in April last year.

Davenport is located in northeast Polk County. The U.S. 17/92 runs through the city, and U.S. 27 borders a portion of its city limits on the west. Davenport is bordered by Haines City to the south and west, and the area known as Loughman is northeast.

While the greater Davenport area extends north of I-4 and Ronald Reagan, those areas are outside the corporate limits of Davenport.

Here's a look at the candidates.

Linda Robinson

Linda Robinson is a candidate for Davenport City Commision

Linda Robinson is the wife of the former mayor, who is her campaign treasurer. Of the four candidates on Tuesday’s ballot, she was the only one to respond to The Ledger's requests to participate in a phone interview or fill out a questionnaire via email.

“I will represent all residents of Davenport to make sure services are enhanced and in line with our growth,” she said. “My desire is for Davenport to continue to flourish and provide essential services to our citizens as well as plan for future growth and expansion.”

She said the major concerns for residents are the number of new homes being built and the increased traffic on Interstate 4, the two U.S. highways and other roads.

“When I talk with residents about this issue, I use the analogy that all this growth is like a 2-edged sword,” she said.

"Yes, it does put a lot of demands on the city, and the roads are busier than ever. But because of the increased residential and commercial growth, the city now has more revenue to provide essential services to its residents such as increased police and fire protection, as well as provide more parks and recreational activities and better roadways,” Robinson said.

She pointed to an upcoming groundbreaking for the Power Line Road extension project in early April as among the new roadway projects. It will alleviate a good portion of the U.S. 17/92 traffic through town.

She also is a supporter of annexation, expansion of the city’s commercial district and expansion of city utilities.

Robinson is a fifth-generation Floridian born near the Kendall area of Miami-Dade.

“In 1992 Rob and I made the decision to make Davenport our hometown when he accepted the position as Davenport’s police chief,” she said via email.

She said her work for the Haines City Water Control District provided her knowledge in the operations of local government as well as an understanding of the way local government interacts with the county and Florida governments, she said.

Robinson’s work experience includes 25 years as a legal secretary in Miami, and in Haines City another six years as the assistant city clerk and 12 years as an administrative assistant to the city manager.

She retired from Haines City and worked for another 18 years as secretary, treasurer and resident agent for the Haines City Water Control District, which is not affiliated with Haines City.

Robinson has also served as church treasurer for the congregation and now serves as a financial assistant to the treasurer.

She met her husband in 1971. He was a police officer with the North Miami Police Department.

The Robinsons recently celebrated 53 years of marriage and have two children, four grandchildren and are expecting their first great-grandchild. They attend the First Baptist Church of Davenport.

Tom Scott Woodlee

Scott Woodlee is a Davenport city commission candidate

Woodlee runs an investigative and intelligence-gathering firm and has served in law enforcement and the military, his city bio said.

His campaign treasurer is Christopher A. Lopez, also a candidate for the Davenport commission. Neither Woodlee nor Lopez agreed to be interviewed for this report.

Woodlee moved to the Forest Lake subdivision just over two years ago, property records show.

He grew up in McMinnville, Tennessee, his bio said. His LinkedIn profile lists his current job as chief investigator and founder of All Source Investigations and Intelligence Group Inc.

His city bio said he is “accomplished, achievement-driven and results oriented with over 47 years combined work experience in Military Intelligence, Special Operations, Law Enforcement (local, state and federal level) and as a Private Investigator which includes high profile child custody cases and missing persons.”

“It is this experience that will serve the residents of the City of Davenport with pride and honor,” the bio said.

Woodlee is a retired U.S. Army master parachutist in the field of tactical, strategic and special operations intelligence, his city bio said. He is also a retired member of the elite 82nd Airborne Division.

His bio lists multiple positions, medals and recognitions from his military service in operations in Haiti with the Army and with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in Peru and Columbia.

His background in law enforcement includes experience as a now-retired narcotics detective at the local, state and federal level. As a detective, he gained eight years of experience “conducting surveillance with my area of expertise being in T3 investigations (wiretaps),” the bio said.

After completing a 2003 Drug Enforcement Agency basic course, he worked as a drug agent on a task force with Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA. He was awarded an ISG investigator of the year award in 2014 and a community service award in 2020 from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Woodlee does not mention his 12 years of employment with the Oviedo Police Department in his city bio. A public information officer from the Oviedo police confirmed on Friday that Woodlee worked there and had resigned following an investigation by the agency into his moral conduct.

In August 2008, the Orlando Sentinel reported that Woodlee had resigned in August 2008 from the Oviedo agency after an internal investigation over sex-related postings he made to Craigslist.

The report said Woodlee told Oviedo police investigators that he “did it for entertainment” and that was an “error in judgment,” the report said.

In other information online, Woodlee was educated at the National Louis University in Orlando where he completed a bachelor’s degree in applied behavior science with honors in 2003. Before that, he gained an associate management degree at the Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu in 1990.

In addition to military and law enforcement, he served as a former HOA president for the Bradfort Village community and remains active in Forest Lake and Davenport.

In his city bio, he said he is a cancer survivor, owns two rescue dogs and has two daughters and two grandchildren.

Jeremy Clark

Jeremy Clark is a candidate for Davenport City Commission

Clark is the only incumbent within the slate of candidates and currently serves as vice mayor on the board. He was first appointed to the commission in 2020, his city bio said. In 2021, he ran unopposed for Seat 2.

In addition to vice mayor, he also serves on various boards and committees throughout Polk County and The Florida League of Cities, his city bio said.

They include the Polk Transportation Planning Organization, Transportation Disadvantage Local Coordinating Board as its chairman and the Florida League of Cities legislative policy committee and land use and economic development.

Clark moved to Davenport in 2016 with his family to become the senior pastor of The Gate Church.

According to the city bio, he helps feed students through the Full Ministries Backpack program, which also provides backpacks and school supplies annually to hundreds of students.

“We also provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in the Davenport area,” his city bio said. “His personal values in life are to put God first, then his marriage, then family. Priority is everything!"

Clark and his wife have been married for 27 years. They have three sons and a granddaughter.

Christopher A. Lopez

Christopher is a candidate for Davenport City Commission

Lopez is an entrepreneur in the financial services field, according to internet searches and his biographical details posted to the Davenport website. He is listed in Florida records as the CEO of New Power Generation Inc. and NPG Financial Services Inc. The companies have Orlando addresses.

In 2017, Lopez moved his wife and five children to Davenport, according to the city bio and his company website. He has since expanded his company NPG Financial Services Inc. to include Community Association Management. The firm manages several Davenport area HOAs.

Lopez also serves on the board of several for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations, the city bio said. He is a member of The American Legion, UNICEF, Florida Notary & RON Association, NNA & LSA credentialed professional, The U.S Notary Association, US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, The ULC Monastery, NAIFA, FINRA, NATP and the IRS AFSP program. He also volunteers for Arnie's Army, The American Red Cross and Forester's Outreach

While Lopez initially agreed to an interview two weeks ago by phone, he then sent an email the next day declining to be interviewed on his and Woodlee’s behalf.

“I have received your request,” he wrote in the email. “I and on the behalf of Mr. Woodlee, will not participate in your interview.” He said the deadline was too short for him and Woodlee to complete the questionnaire and that the questionnaire was personal, intrusive and inappropriate for nonpartisan races.

The New Power Generation website says, “Since 1983, Christopher A. Lopez has been on a crusade to make a difference while making a difference.”

In the 1980s, Lopez attended USC, was a community service officer for the Huntington Park Police Department, an instructor with Bell Gardens High School Music Department and an Imagineer with Disney all at the same time, his company website said.

He also served in U. S Army.

His city bio said, “running for the City of Davenport Commissioner Seat 2 is another avenue to ‘make a difference while making a difference.’” And, “To serve and represent all the residents, for the benefit of every resident, is the objective.”

“The city is growing, it is time for the entire community to be represented by people who serve the interests of the entire community,” he added.

