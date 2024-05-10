After two searches, Kotek appoints insider to lead state water department

Agriculture is a big water user in Oregon. (Courtesy of Christy George)

After two searches within the last year, including a national sweep for top water managers, Gov. Tina Kotek has settled on an insider to oversee management of Oregon’s water, one of its most valuable resources.

Kotek said in a news release Wednesday she has appointed Ivan Gall, a longtime manager in the Water Resources Department, as the agency’s director. The department, charged with allocating and distributing water in Oregon, plays a crucial role in the state, especially now after years of drought, declining snowpack and worries of dwindling resources. Despite that, the department has continued to follow a tradition of dishing out water permits even when lacking data on availability, said Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton and co-chair of the interim House natural resources committee.

Gall has been in the department during that time. He’s worked for the agency for nearly 30 years, including as a hydrogeologist, or groundwater scientist, region and section manager and administrator. He’s been interim deputy director of water management, one of two deputy directors at the agency, since September 2022, taking over temporarily for Doug Woodcock, who became the agency’s acting director after Tom Byler stepped down from the top spot.

The state launched an initial search last June, but it ended with disappointment over candidate quality, OPB reported. Only two people were identified as having the minimum qualifications. Sources said they were Gall and Jason Minor, natural resources adviser to former Gov. Kate Brown.

The state launched a second search last October, led by Motus Recruiting, and a woman in Colorado was offered the job. She turned it down over the pay, sources said. They said the governor’s office was reluctant to conduct a third search. Kotek’s office said in a statement to the Capital Chronicle that the search was “extensive” and included input from more than a dozen “stakeholders,” a tribal member and the Water Resources Commission.

Kotek said in her release that Gall will be able to hit the ground running along with Sara O’Brien, who Kotek appointed to lead the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, a state agency that allocates grants to restore streams, rivers, wetlands and other natural areas around the state. O’Brien has been a part of Willamette Partnership, a conservation group that works with communities on land, water and recreational opportunities, since 2013 and has served as its executive director since 2015.

“These two new directors I am appointing are ready to take this charge head on,” Kotek said. “I expect them to work collaboratively with Oregon’s federally recognized tribal nations, local communities, water users and other natural resource partners to prepare our state for the future of water resource management.”

Both appointments need to be confirmed by the state Senate, which is expected to consider them at the end of the month. Sources said they see little problem for O’Brien, who told the Capital Chronicle she’s honored by the appointment and is “very excited” to lead the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board.

“I’ve worked closely with several of their staff over the years and have always been impressed with their dedication and collaborative approach,” O’Brien said.

The board job pays nearly $174,000. Gall would earn nearly $200,000, but his confirmation could prove tricky.

“I don’t think it’s a slam dunk by any means,” said Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane.

Owens is the other co-chair of the House water resources committee and has worked closely with Helm to get the department to rein in water permitting. They’ve both leaned on Kotek to hire an outsider to manage the department. So has the Oregon Farm Bureau, which represents Oregon’s $5 billion agriculture industry that depends on water. A farm bureau spokeswoman, Lauren Poor, indicated in an email to the Capital Chronicle that the bureau is not happy with Gall’s choice.

“The important role that the Oregon Water Resources Department fills for the state’s water user community cannot be understated,” Poor said. “Overall, Oregon Farm Bureau has been discouraged with the department’s direction for some time and were hopeful that Gov. Kotek would appoint a director with a fresh perspective, new energy and creative ideas from outside the agency. We are very concerned that despite Mr. Gall’s long and capable service, that this appointment represents more status quo.”

Both Helm and Owens said they would work with Gall, if he’s confirmed. But Owens also worries that promoting an insider could mean more of the same.

“We’ve over-appropriated water,” Owens said. “So instead of figuring out how to allocate and regulate water, we got to figure out how we can manage water.”

Kotek spokeswoman Anca Matica told the Capital Chronicle in an email that Kotek also wants change.

“The governor has been clear throughout the recruitment process that Oregon’s approach and culture around managing our water resources must change,” a statement said. “In the face of increasing pressure on ground and surface water supplies from a changing climate and growing population, Oregon’s Water Resources Department needs a reset.”

Matica added: “Throughout this process, Mr. Gall communicated a clear vision and direction for the Oregon Water Resources Department consistent with that of the governor. Mr. Gall demonstrated command of the issues facing the state, and a willingness to work with all those interested in helping the Department make progress on this significant challenge.”

In the news release, Kotek said the two appointees need to focus on building resiliency for Oregon’s resources in the face of climate change.

“Oregonians deserve leaders who can chart a proactive path to protect and improve management of our state’s limited water resources for the benefit of healthy ecosystems, thriving communities and a strong economy,” Kotek said.

Helm and Owens have been pushing the department to suspend issuing new water permits until the state audits its water supplies. A bill they proposed in 2023 would have done just that, but it didn’t pass. Helm told the Capital Chronicle on Wednesday it “freaked people out” and potentially prompted the department to scramble up new water permitting rules. The proposed changes, which are now up for public comment, would dial back permitting in cases in which the department couldn’t determine whether there was enough water available.

That would mark a turnaround.

“It is a big change for the department because it was exactly the opposite for decades and decades,” Helm said. “If the data wasn’t there, they would default to going ahead and giving the permit and hoping for the best and monitoring.”

A department spokeswoman, Alyssa Rash, said Gall was involved in the rulemaking, and Helm said he supported the new approach. But he said the department could still use a shakeup.

“You want to make sure that the new director has the courage to make changes that will reverse that direction,” Helm said.

Water rule changes

The Oregon Water Resources Department Department is holding two more sessions to gather public comment on the proposed water rule changes: May 16 at Jackson County Auditorium in Central Point between 7-9 p.m. and online May 21 and in Salem that same day at the North Mall Office Building between 7-9 p.m. The department is also accepting written comments through the end of the month to Laura Hartt, Oregon Water Resources Department, 725 Summer Street N.E., Suite A, Salem, OR 97301 or by email to WRD_DL_rule-coordinator@water.oregon.gov.

The Oregon Water Resources Department Commission will consider approving the proposed change in September.

For more information, visit the department’s website here.

