Two Schoharie County breweries earn awards at state competition

Mar. 26—Two breweries in Schoharie County won awards during the eighth annual New York State Craft Beer Competition last weekend.

The New York State Brewers Association announced in a media release the winners of 96 awards across 30 style categories via a livestream on its YouTube Channel and in person at the Albany Capital Center.

According to the release, Wayward Lane Brewery of Schoharie received three awards — a bronze award for its Polotmavy Pekar in the Amber Lagers category; gold for its Shadowtricks in the Experimental category and silver for its Portmanteau in the Porters (Non-Imperial) category. Last year, the brewery was named the 2023 Brewery of the Year. Weiss Ferments LLC of Gilboa received a gold award for its Hold Fire brew in the Porters (Non-Imperial) category.

The contest included two new categories this year — Cream Ales and Dark Lagers, the release said. In addition to gold, silver and bronze medals awarded in each category, judges selected the "NYS Governor's Craft Beer Cup" as the best-in-show beer, which was awarded to Kingston Standard Brewing Co. for Love is Overtaking Me in the Barrel Aged (Sour) category.

The "NYS Brewery of the Year" award was given to the brewery with the highest number of points in the competition based on the number of medals won, the release said. Grimm Artisanal Ales, of Brooklyn, claimed the title for its third time, also winning Brewery of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

"It's incredible to not only see many of the same breweries win medals each year, but it's a true testament to the quality of the beer in New York State to see so many new breweries win for the first time," Paul Leone, executive director of NYBSA, said in the release. "It reaffirms the fact that quality continues to be of the highest priority to the brewers in our state."

The competition was produced by two non-profit organizations, NYSBA and Raise a Glass Foundation, the release said. Judging for the categories took place March 2-3 in Rochester. This year's competition had 1,421 beers, the highest number of submissions to date, entered by 232 breweries. Entries were blind judged by a panel of respected and influential individuals in the New York beer industry based on pre-established criteria and using a custom scoring sheet developed by NYSBA. The top three finishers in each of the beer style categories received gold, silver and bronze medals.

For additional information about the competition, visit nyscbc.com.