Two SC vets died alone but they will be remembered with honors in Beaufort. Public welcome

With no family or friends who would claim them, two Berkeley County, South Carolina veterans died alone, including one who was homeless. But they will be remembered Friday at a ceremony with military honors at Beaufort National Cemetery, “where heroes rest.”

The public is invited to pay last respects.

Benjamin Harrison Hyder III, 62, was a senior airman (SrA) in the Air Force, and Lewis Melvin Coy III, 74, was a gunner’s mate (GMG1) in the Navy.

At the time of their deaths, both were living in Berkeley County where the local coroner’s office requested the military services and burial at the Beaufort National Cemetery after confirming their military service, says Chevon Allen, who works in the office.

“They were unclaimed so there is not much information that we have about their past,” Allen said. “It’s sad.”

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is helping Berkeley County Coroner’s Office with the interment. Being Beaufort is a big military town, Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said, he’s hoping for a big turnout at the funeral, which is at 11 a.m. Friday.

Louis Brown, a program specialist at the Beaufort National Cemetery, said the military branches will be present to render honors and a local pastor will oversee the committal while the Patriot Guard Riders will be on hand as well. The ceremony will be the exact same as if the men had family. “We just honor our veterans,” Brown said.

It isn’t known how many unclaimed veterans are at the cemetery, but the cemetery is the final resting place for over 4,000 “unknown” soldiers. Most of the unknown soldiers are from the Civil War era because the identifying process was not as sophisticated as it is today, Brown said.