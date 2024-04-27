Two Saturday shootings in Baton Rouge leave one dead and another hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was killed Saturday in a shooting in Baton Rouge, and another person was injured in a separate shooting.

EMS confirmed that one person died around 3 a.m., and the coroner was called to a scene in the 5200 block of Longfellow Drive.

Around 6:50 a.m., another person was transported to a local hospital for treatment from near the intersection of Beech and Broadway streets. Information about their condition was not available.

We have reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

