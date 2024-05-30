Two Santa Fe men charged in child rape case

May 30—Two Santa Fe men have been accused by police of raping the same young girl over a two-year period.

Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday against Raul Leon Mayorga, 57, and Raul Edvin Leon-Calles, 37. Mayorga was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail on Thursday, according to online jail records, but Leon-Calles had not been taken into custody.

Both men reside in a home on the city's south side, according to court documents.

Santa Fe police allege both men raped the same young girl in 2019 and 2020, when she was 8 or 9 years old, according to criminal complaints filed against each man Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The girl told investigators details about the alleged abuse during interviews this year, police wrote in arrest warrant affidavits filed against each man.

Mayorga faces four first-degree felony counts of rape of a child under 13, one count of sexual exploitation of a child by prostitution, one count of incest, one count of bribery of a witness and one count of false imprisonment, according to the complaint.

Leon-Calles faces one count of rape of a child under 13, according to the complaint.