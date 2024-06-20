Two running for Bonita Springs City Council in District 2. Here's what to know

Bonita Springs councilman Jesse Purdon faces competition as he seeks reelection in District 2.

He and his only challenger Zack Smith have qualified for the race.

Jesse Purdon, Bonita Springs City Council candidate for District 2.

The official qualifying period for the November election ended June 14 at noon.

Usually, city councilors can serve up to two four-year terms back-to-back. In Purdon's case, he would serve a little longer if reelected, counting his time as a temporary replacement.

Following a special election, Purdon first joined city council in March 2020 to fill a vacant spot, then ran for reelection and won eight months later.

His predecessor Greg DeWitt resigned in November 2019, to focus on his job as assistant chief of the Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District. DeWitt later became chief.

More: A second Bonita Springs city councilor resigns, says he will focus on fire district job

Purdon lost the District 2 election to DeWitt by a handful of votes in 2016.

In November 2022, Purdon narrowly won his first four-year term, garnering 51.96% of the total votes cast, while his opponent Shelley Anderson received 48.04%.

After standing outside the polls near the Bonita Springs Middle School to talk with voters on election day then, he said: “It felt great to understand there were that many people who not only knew me, but followed what I’ve done."

More: Rick Steinmeyer wins race for Bonita Springs mayor; Purdon, Corrie, Forbes reelected to City Council

Purdon, a 16-year Bonita Springs resident, oversees the management and operations of Florida’s 19th Congressional District Offices in Lee and Collier counties for Congressman Byron Donalds.

His challenger Smith owns Ceremony Brewing off Old 41 Road in downtown Bonita. A Naples native, he fell in love with beer making after trying a simple home-brewing kit. He worked as a Collier County school teacher before becoming an entrepreneur and small business owner.

Zach Smith, owner of Ceremony Brewing in Bonita Springs, is running for council in District 2.

District 2 covers much of the Bonita Springs neighborhoods between Old 41 Road and Interstate 80.

The annual pay for councilors is $19,936.

More: Bonita Springs public salaries: City Manager Arleen Hunter tops payscale at $205,000

The city election will be held Nov. 5, the same day as the countywide general election.

More: Mail and early voting for Lee County 2024 primary election: Here's what you need to know

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Two qualify to run in District 2 for Bonita Springs City Council