Two Rowan-Iredell firefighters killed in ATV accident in West Virginia: SHERIFF

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Rowan-Iredell firefighters lost their lives in an ATV accident in West Virginia, officials say.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Daniel Sell and Jacob Steele as well as the Rowan-Iredell Fire Department.”

Rowan-Iredell Fire Department also posted about the tragedy and mentioned that the Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department would be covering calls until further notice.

Authorities have not released any additional information about this incident.

