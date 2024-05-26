Two rounds of storms trigger tornado watch for East Tennessee

A tornado watch has been issued until 4 p.m. by the National Weather Service for Knox County and counties to the north and west.

A tornado watch means the weather forecast shows conditions that could lead to a tornado.

All of East Tennessee is under a hazardous weather outlook with two rounds of severe storms expected.

The first, which will hit mainly north of Interstate 40, is expected to come through by 7 p.m. The storm is expected to bring damaging winds of up to 70 mph, large hail and possibly tornadoes.

The second storm will come in overnight between midnight and 5 a.m. It too could bring damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

NWS Radar

"In addition, repeated or prolonged periods of heavy rainfall may produce localized flooding in a few locations," the weather service warned.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville weather: Storms trigger tornado warning in East Tennessee