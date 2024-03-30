Two Roswell men arrested after fatal shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men have been arrested, the Roswell Police Department said. They are suspects in a murder.

Roswell police said officers responded to the 300 block of East Van Buren Street around 6:10 p.m. Friday for gunshot reports. Nicolas Elijah Montoya, 21, was found in the area with gunshot wounds. He had died. A nearby car also sustained damage to the windshield.

On Saturday, authorities arrested Eric Contreras, 38, and Miguel Angel Soltero, 19, both of Roswell, for the crime.

After an investigation, authorities claimed Montoya and another person were in a car on East Reed Street when gunfire took place between Montoya and two other men (Contreras and Soltero). The person in the vehicle with Montoya was not injured.

Contreras and Soltero are accused of shooting Montoya, fleeing by vehicle. Authorities said Montoya tried to run away before dying. Authorities think the men had previous conflicts with Montoya.

The men were found at an apartment on East 22nd Street and later charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. Contreras was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

