Two rollover crashes on Powers and Union likely caused by freezing fog, said CSPD.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At 8:48 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, the Colorado Springs Public Safety Communications Center got several 911 calls reporting a serious rollover crash near Powers Boulevard and Union Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded and found that a pickup truck had rolled down the hill towards the southbound Powers Boulevard on-ramp. The truck had originally been traveling southbound on Powers Boulevard and rolled down the hill after leaving the right side of the road.

While CSFD was helping the driver of the truck, another car traveling south on Powers also left the road and rolled down the hill toward the first crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department said that both rollover crashes seemed to have been a result of freezing fog and that drugs/alcohol were not related to either crash.

One driver was transported to the hospital for treatment, and the other did not need medical care. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) was called to put anti-slip material on the section of Powers related to the crashes.

