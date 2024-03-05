Two Rochester teens accused in killing of 31-year-old man

Two teenagers have been accused of shooting a 31-year-old Rochester man to death last spring.

Kyelon Marbury, 18, and Al Oliver Jr, 16, were each indicted last week by a Monroe County grand jury in connection with the April 2023 shooting death of James Huff IV as he was walking on Webster Avenue, said Rochester Police Capt. Greg Bello.

Huff, who lived in the neighborhood, was shot several times in his upper body in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting just after 11 p.m. on April 23, 2023, Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said last year. Huff was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and died from his injuries several hours later.

The two teens were each charged with multiple felonies including second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property, Bello said.

Both Marbury and Oliver were already incarcerated and were each accused in separate homicides that occurred within city limits last summer, Bello said.

In July, Marbury was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Jermaine Wilkins of Buffalo on Denver Street in February 2023.

In August, Oliver was accused of fatally shooting Divine Calloway, 18, during an altercation on the corner of Central Park and Second Street on Aug. 9, 2023. Oliver fled to Florida and was apprehended there just weeks after the killing.

Both teens are being held without bail at the detention center in Rush.

