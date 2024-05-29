Two Rochester men accused of aggravated robbery after altercation with knife at Crossroads AT&T store

May 29—ROCHESTER — Two Rochester men were arrested after an altercation with a knife at the Crossroads AT&T store Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police officers were dispatched around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, to 430 Crossroads Dr. SW. Police said "two suspects had entered the store through the back door and were stealing multiple phones."

The report said an employee got into a "physical struggle with the suspects and suffered a large laceration."

The men left out the back door and were found near 14th Street and Broadway Avenue. They were taken into custody "after a brief foot chase."

The men were identified as Ahmed Ali, age 26, Rochester, and Bilal Hilowle, age 20, Rochester. Both face charges of aggravated robbery.

The employee was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service with non-life-threatening injuries. A knife was located at the AT&T store and multiple phones were recovered, according to RPD.