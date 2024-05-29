Two roadside checkpoints in Athens net numerous citations, 20 arrests

Cars line up as police check driver's licenses and look for safety violations during a roadside check on the evening of May 24 in Athens.

A team of officers from four law enforcement aqencies conducted roadside checkpoints on the evening of May 24 at two intersections in Athens where they examined the licenses of 723 drivers.

Officers issued 58 citations and made 20 arrests as a result of the checkpoints at intersections along Winterville Road and Newton Bridge Road, according to a report issued by Athens-Clarke police.

These checkpoint operations, according to police, were multi-jurisdictional, as other officers participating came from the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office, Watkinsville Police Department, and Winder Police Department.

Most of the citations issued were for seatbelt and child restraint violation and other safety violations.

The arrests included outstanding warrants, suspended licenses, along with two felony drug charges. Two DUI charges were made. Among the drugs found were ecstasy and marijuana, while two firearms violations were discovered.

Five people were cited for improper U-turns at the Winterville location. Sgt. Vincent Schill said these were people who were apparently trying to avoid the checkpoints, but in so doing, they made improper turns in the roadways.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: 2 roadside checkpoints in Athens net arrests, safety violations