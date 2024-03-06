Two road closings to affect Richland County traffic patterns

The Richland County Engineer's Office is alerting motorists to two road closings.

Noble Road, between Garrow Road and Townline Road in Butler Township, will remain closed until further notice. The closure is due to a failed culvert from uncontrolled burning.

Rhinehart Road, between Dill Road and Possum Run Road in Jefferson Township, will be closed starting Monday and will remain closed for 90 days. The closure will allow for a bridge replacement project.

