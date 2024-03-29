Two Rivers sign ordinance talks continue, and more in local government meetings
MANITOWOC — Two Rivers City Council will consider a fourth draft for the proposed amendment to the city sign code that would allow sidewalk decal signs during a trial period.
Council members have been hashing out the details of allowing sidewalk decals since December.
Their agenda also includes an update about the search for Elijah Vue and a closed session to discuss potential redevelopment projects and property acquisition.
Here's a look at the local government meetings for the week of April 1-5.
City of Manitowoc
Monday
11:30 a.m. — Manitowoc Public Utilities Commission, Manitowoc Public Utilities
3:30 p.m. — Planning and Park Commission Advisory Board, Manitowoc County Office Complex
4 p.m. — Planning and Park Commission, Manitowoc County Office Complex
5:30 p.m. — Personnel Committee, Manitowoc City Hall
Tuesday
8 a.m. — Absentee Ballot Board of Canvassers, Manitowoc City Hall
4:30 p.m. — Personnel Committee, Manitowoc County Administration Office Building
Wednesday
11 a.m. — Municipal Board of Canvassers, Manitowoc City Hall
4 p.m. — Board of Public Works, Manitowoc City Hall
4 p.m. — Rahr-West Art Museum Board of Directors, Rahr-West Art Museum
4 p.m. — Transit Commission, Manitowoc City Hall
5:15 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Finance Sub-Committee, Expo Office
5:30 p.m. — Public Infrastructure, Manitowoc City Hall
6 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Entertainment and Vendor Sub-Committee, Expo Office
6:30 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Advertising Sub-Committee, Expo Office
6:30 p.m. — Mayor's Youth Action Council, extra meeting, Manitowoc City Hall
7 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Expo Office
Thursday
6:30 p.m. — Crime Prevention Committee, Manitowoc Public Safety Building
Friday
9 a.m. — Board of Canvassers, Manitowoc County Courthouse, Room 115
City of Two Rivers
Monday
6 p.m. — City Council, Two Rivers City Hall, Council Chambers
