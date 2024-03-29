Two Rivers sign ordinance talks continue, and more in local government meetings

A view along Washington Street, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

MANITOWOC — Two Rivers City Council will consider a fourth draft for the proposed amendment to the city sign code that would allow sidewalk decal signs during a trial period.

Council members have been hashing out the details of allowing sidewalk decals since December.

Their agenda also includes an update about the search for Elijah Vue and a closed session to discuss potential redevelopment projects and property acquisition.

Here's a look at the local government meetings for the week of April 1-5.

Tourism kiosks: Manitowoc to spend nearly $70K on interactive tourism kiosks

City of Manitowoc

Monday

11:30 a.m. — Manitowoc Public Utilities Commission, Manitowoc Public Utilities

3:30 p.m. — Planning and Park Commission Advisory Board, Manitowoc County Office Complex

4 p.m. — Planning and Park Commission, Manitowoc County Office Complex

5:30 p.m. — Personnel Committee, Manitowoc City Hall

Tuesday

8 a.m. — Absentee Ballot Board of Canvassers, Manitowoc City Hall

4:30 p.m. — Personnel Committee, Manitowoc County Administration Office Building

Wednesday

11 a.m. — Municipal Board of Canvassers, Manitowoc City Hall

4 p.m. — Board of Public Works, Manitowoc City Hall

4 p.m. — Rahr-West Art Museum Board of Directors, Rahr-West Art Museum

4 p.m. — Transit Commission, Manitowoc City Hall

5:15 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Finance Sub-Committee, Expo Office

5:30 p.m. — Public Infrastructure, Manitowoc City Hall

6 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Entertainment and Vendor Sub-Committee, Expo Office

6:30 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Advertising Sub-Committee, Expo Office

6:30 p.m. — Mayor's Youth Action Council, extra meeting, Manitowoc City Hall

7 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Expo Office

Thursday

6:30 p.m. — Crime Prevention Committee, Manitowoc Public Safety Building

Friday

9 a.m. — Board of Canvassers, Manitowoc County Courthouse, Room 115

More info: City of Manitowoc meetings

More info: Manitowoc County meetings

More info: Manitowoc Public School District meetings

City of Two Rivers

Monday

6 p.m. — City Council, Two Rivers City Hall, Council Chambers

More info: City of Two Rivers meetings

More info: Two Rivers Public Schools meetings

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Two Rivers sign ordinance talks continue: Local government meetings