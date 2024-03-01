Two Rivers council continues discussion on sign ordinance, and more in this week's local meetings

A view along Washington Street, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

MANITOWOC — Two Rivers City Council will continue discussions of the draft amendment to the city's sign ordinance that would allow businesses to place decals on the sidewalk surface.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. However, instead of taking place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, it will take place in the common area on the second floor.

Here's the full list of local government meetings for the week of March 4-8.

City of Manitowoc

Monday

5:30 p.m. — Personnel Committee, Manitowoc City Hall

Tuesday

4:30 p.m. — County Personnel Committee, Manitowoc County Administration Office Building

4:30 p.m. — Room Tax Commission, Manitowoc City Hall

5:30 p.m. — Finance Committee, Manitowoc City Hall

Wednesday

4 p.m. — Board of Public Works, Manitowoc City Hall

4 p.m. — Rahr-West Art Museum Board of Directors, Rahr-West Art Museum

4:45 p.m. — Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Communications & Technology Building, Room 111/112

5:30 p.m. — Public Infrastructure Committee, Manitowoc City Hall

6:15 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Finance Sub-Committee, Expo Office

7 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Expo Office

Thursday

6:30 p.m. — Crime Prevention Committee, Manitowoc Public Safety Building

City of Two Rivers

Monday

8:30 a.m. — Committee on Aging, Two Rivers Senior Center, Library

6 p.m. — City Council, Two Rivers City Hall, 2nd-floor Common Area

Tuesday

7:45 a.m. — Explore Two Rivers Board of Directors, J.E. Hamilton Community House, Koska Room

5 p.m. — Public Utilities Committee, Two Rivers City Hall, IT Conference Room

Wednesday

5:15 p.m. — Public Works Committee, Two Rivers City Hall, IT Conference Room

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

