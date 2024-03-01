Two Rivers council continues discussion on sign ordinance, and more in this week's local meetings
MANITOWOC — Two Rivers City Council will continue discussions of the draft amendment to the city's sign ordinance that would allow businesses to place decals on the sidewalk surface.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. However, instead of taking place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, it will take place in the common area on the second floor.
Here's the full list of local government meetings for the week of March 4-8.
City of Manitowoc
Monday
5:30 p.m. — Personnel Committee, Manitowoc City Hall
Tuesday
4:30 p.m. — County Personnel Committee, Manitowoc County Administration Office Building
4:30 p.m. — Room Tax Commission, Manitowoc City Hall
5:30 p.m. — Finance Committee, Manitowoc City Hall
Wednesday
4 p.m. — Board of Public Works, Manitowoc City Hall
4 p.m. — Rahr-West Art Museum Board of Directors, Rahr-West Art Museum
4:45 p.m. — Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Communications & Technology Building, Room 111/112
5:30 p.m. — Public Infrastructure Committee, Manitowoc City Hall
6:15 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Finance Sub-Committee, Expo Office
7 p.m. — Expo-Ice Center Board, Expo Office
Thursday
6:30 p.m. — Crime Prevention Committee, Manitowoc Public Safety Building
City of Two Rivers
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Committee on Aging, Two Rivers Senior Center, Library
6 p.m. — City Council, Two Rivers City Hall, 2nd-floor Common Area
Tuesday
7:45 a.m. — Explore Two Rivers Board of Directors, J.E. Hamilton Community House, Koska Room
5 p.m. — Public Utilities Committee, Two Rivers City Hall, IT Conference Room
Wednesday
5:15 p.m. — Public Works Committee, Two Rivers City Hall, IT Conference Room
