Two Rivers council candidates talk about the city's potential as the April 2 election nears

TWO RIVERS — Five candidates are running to fill three seats on the Two Rivers City Council — incumbent Jeff Dahlke, Mark Bittner, Doug Brandt, Andrew Quackenbush and Shannon Derby.

Each of these seats carries a three-year term. The seats are at-large, meaning representatives can live anywhere in the city and represent the area as a whole instead of being separated into smaller portions.

The Herald Times Reporter asked all candidates to fill out a questionnaire before the election explaining why they are running and their positions on issues.

Here are the responses from the five candidates. Some responses are edited for clarity and brevity.

Mark Bittner

Age: Did not answer

Occupation: Retired

Highest education level: Marketing degree from University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse

Relevant experience: Senior executive of publicly traded companies and owner of consulting and direct import business.

Doug Brandt

Age: 59

Occupation: Senior engineering designer

Highest education level: Did not answer

Relevant experience: Working as a leader in the engineering design field for over 36 years, I have extensive problem-solving and team-building experience, this could help contribute the productivity of the council.

Jeff Dahlke

Age: 58

Occupation: Construction, semi-retired

Highest education level: Did not answer

Relevant experience: Did not answer

Shannon Derby

Age: 43

Occupation: I now work in production at Eggers/VT in Two Rivers. Former American Sign Language interpreter in education.

Highest education level: Did not answer

Relevant experience: Did not answer

Andrew Quackenbush

Age: 39

Occupation: Production supervisor

Highest education level: Some college

Relevant experience: I have experience with budgets, cost analysis and project management through my time in the gas and oil industry, as well as more recent manufacturing experience.

Why are you running for office?

Bittner: I am running for office because I have the time, energy, enthusiasm and practical business experience to assist and implement plans to make Two Rivers continue positive development in the future.

Brandt: I believe the council should be a balanced representative body of the community, I feel that I can bring some diverse experience.

Dahlke: I am running for re-election because I want to continue to be the voice of the people. I want people to feel they can reach out to me and actually be heard. I will continue to bring their concerns up to council. I want to continue to be fiscally responsible with the taxpayers money

Derby: I am running for office because I believe in Two Rivers. I am passionate about our local ecosystem, housing concerns and inclusivity.

Quackenbush: I was looking for a way to give back and public service has always been held in high regard when I was growing up.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Bittner: My extensive management experience achieving goals, executing budgets, forecasting trends and the opportunities that I have had working with multiple people provides me the skills to overcome obstacles and achieve objectives.

Brandt: I bring a positive attitude, a love for our city and a desire see it grow and prosper.

Dahlke: I am not afraid to ask the tough and unpopular questions and demand answers.

Derby: I have my bachelor’s degree in leadership, am on the negotiating team for the Carpenter’s Union Local 2089, and I have attended many leadership conferences through the union and other organizations in which I am involved.

Quackenbush: I am new blood. I am not from here and I can offer a different perspective.

What are the two biggest challenges for the city of Two Rivers right now, and how would you overcome them?

Bittner: One: Recognize all the positives our community has to offer. Aggressively leverage our strengths to attract new opportunities to provide additional jobs, increased housing and new development to locate within our city.

Two: We have 17 acres of untouched opportunity located on the riverfront immediately across from city hall. This vacant lot needs a city focus that relentlessly pursues a zoned development plan to provide private ownership consisting of housing options, retail opportunities and small industries. Keep the shoreline public for boating, walking, biking and public venues. Overcome all barriers.

Brandt: One problem that has been brought to my attention is the need to increase and maintain a stable workforce. The city can encourage and attract new residents through a high standard of quality of life and continue to encourage housing development. Our city has a great, long history. A challenge that comes with that is our aging infrastructure. The city currently does a good job with the selecting public works improvement projects every year. I see this as a manageable way to incrementally improve the underlying network of pipes and systems that we rely on every day.

Dahlke: One of the biggest challenges in my opinion is trying to keep the city from raising taxes. To keep tax increases in check, council must make sure the city remains fiscally responsible and limit unnecessary spending. Another challenge will be trying to control the number of out of state monies coming into the city and turning single family homes into rental properties or Airbnbs. This will have to be a work in progress to see how other small communities are handling the problem

Derby: Finding Elijah Vue is our top concern right now. However, keeping our current city manager system in place and not switching to a mayoral system. Another concern is Airbnbs in the area. We want to make sure we are proactive in finding a solution.

Quackenbush: One concern is our population which has been in a steady decrease for a while, which is a compound issue with affordable housing, schools and good paying jobs. We need to develop our industrial park a little more. Entice businesses from other areas that are looking to move or help mid-sized business who are looking to expand. Second, I think that we should really look into Airbnb and implement a system like Madison where you have to be part-time resident with your rental. This would help keep development firms from coming in and buying up all the nice properties which is part of what keeps people from being able to move into the area.

What is your vision for this community?

Bittner: My vision is to protect our historical footprint and use our industrial spirit to achieve new growth opportunities and maintain a safe living environment.

Brandt: Two Rivers has come a long way in recent years, store fronts filling up and new businesses coming to the industrial park. My vision would be to continue sustainable and balanced growth in both the housing and business sectors of the local economy. We have a beautiful city that is a great place to live, we can promote these attributes to help attract new residents and businesses.

Dahlke: I would like to see small and mid-sized business and industry move to the city. I would also like to see all of the riverfront be developed and utilized.

Derby: To see continued, sustainable growth.

Quackenbush: I would like to see us capitalize on our rivers. We have beautiful natural resources and sometimes our rivers get overlooked by our beach. Develop the areas on all our waterfront.

What are your thoughts on the current budget for the city?

Bittner: The current budget is nothing more than a picture of meeting current needs based on current realities with the available funding. Real success and growth opportunities come outside the framework of the budget with strategic plans to create new changes to enhance our future revenue and quality of life.

Brandt: After reviewing the budget documents on the city website, I feel the current budget is very responsible, there was an increase in overall spending, but that was coupled with an increase in revenue.

Dahlke: As chairman of the personal and finance committee, I can honestly say that I am not happy with it. The city received an additional $900,000 in shared revenue from the state and, in my opinion, it seemed to me that nearly every department wanted their piece of the pie. The budget was passed by council with a 7-1 vote, mine being the only no vote.

Derby: Did not answer

Quackenbush: I believe that we should be a little more fiscally responsible. We should really look at the city jobs being added and if we really need them. Just because we can doesn't mean we always should. Having a good sized rainy-day/emergency fund is not a bad thing, and it would help prevent the need to increase the levy, so taxes do not go up anymore.

