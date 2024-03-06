Two new residential developments are proposed near the Eisenbahn State Trail in West Bend

West Bend may get two big residential developments if the city council approves the final step.

City plan commissioners approved two separate site plans for the construction of two multifamily projects at its March 5 meeting.

For final approval, the city council needs to approve the developer's agreement, City Administrator Jay Shambeau told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He said the date has not been set, but it could be as early as April 15.

Both developments are proposed for south of East Decorah Road and along Sand Drive and the Eisenbahn State Trail in West Bend.

Shambeau said if everything goes as planned, construction is slated to begin this September.

Iron Horse Commons residential proposal

West Bend's plan commission approved of Iron Horse Commons, a residential development with eight buildings, at its March 5 meeting. If the city council approves the developer's agreement, construction can begin this September.

How many units? Iron Horse Commons is proposed to contain 51 units.

How many buildings? This development is slated for eight buildings.

How big are the buildings and how many units are in each building? Four buildings are each 7,835 square feet. Each building has six units. Four are two-bedroom, two-bathroom units and two are three-bedroom, three-bathroom units.

One building will be 6,541 square feet with five units. Three of the units will have two bedrooms and two bathrooms while the other two units are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Another building is 11,695 square feet with 10 units. Each unit would have two bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms.

Two buildings are 7,000 square feet with six units in each building. They each have two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

ls this a homeowner or a rental proposal? This proposal involves a mix of homeowner condominiums and rental units.

Decorah Flats residential proposal

Decorah Flats, a proposed residential development in West Bend, is slated to have one building at 78 units. Construction may begin in September if the developer's agreement is approved.

How many units? Decorah Flats is proposed to have 78 units.

How many buildings? One building is proposed.

How big is the development? The development is 86,970 square feet with three floors.

What kinds of units are proposed? The development is slated for 66 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units.

ls this a homeowner or a rental proposal? This proposal is for rental units only.

