Two requests before county Planning Board Wednesday

Jun. 12—The Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday will hold two public hearings.

One is for a request for guest cabins and a home in West Glacier. The second is to create four lots on 20 acres in Helena Flats.

The county Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the South Campus Building at 40 11th St. W. in Kalispell. Recommendations from the Planning Board regarding the requests are forwarded to the Flathead County commissioners for final consideration.

For the proposal in West Glacier, Old Montana Building Company is seeking a major land use permit to construct two guest cabins and a single-family home at 475 Halfmoon Flats Road. The site is located adjacent to the West Glacier KOA.

The property is about 20 acres in size and is undeveloped aside from some preliminary foundation laid on the property.

The existing gravel driveway provides access to the property from Halfmoon Flats Road.

The second request comes from Liberty Land Group LLC which is seeking a preliminary plat for Swan View Estates. The proposal is to create four residential lots on 20 acres.

The property is located at 93 Glacier Flats Road, which will be used to access the subdivision, near Kalispell. The property is undeveloped.

The average lot size would be 5 acres and no common area or open space is proposed.

