Two Republicans seeking 32nd District Senate nomination

Mar. 16—Incumbent 32nd District state Sen. Sandy O'Brien faces a primary challenge next week, with current State Rep. Mike Loychik running against her.

The 32nd District includes all of Ashtabula and Trumbull counties, and the majority of Geauga County.

O'Brien was first elected to the seat in 2020, defeating then-Senator Sean O'Brien.

Before being elected to the state senate, Sandy O'Brien worked as a junior high teacher and college professor. She also served three terms as Ashtabula County Auditor.

O'Brien said she will have the same priority she had when she ran four years ago.

"That's to bring back as much of our state tax dollars to my district, and Ashtabula County is in my district," she said. "I'm real proud of my first term, getting $14 million dollars to pay off the Geneva Lodge, numerous other projects that I got done, that I helped [secure] money for."

O'Brien ran because she believed not enough tax dollars were going back into the district.

"We were sending people that didn't have a seat at the table, and I do," she said.

Another thing O'Brien was proud of from her first term was a bill that requires healthcare facilities in the state to inform veterans about benefits for which they are eligible.

"This was something that didn't cost the state any money, and I heard horror stories of people who, their loved ones, they put in assisted living, and they basically almost lost their house, they mortgaged everything, and someone later told them what they were eligible for and it was too late," she said. "So I'm extremely proud of that. I'm a huge supporter of our veterans. They've done so much for us, it's the least I could do for them."

The 32nd District changed this year due to redistricting, with more of Geauga County included in the district now.

O'Brien said voters should support her because she has delivered for the district.

"My constituents know if you call or email me, I respond to you," she said. "I will look at possible legislation, if that's what you want."

The Star Beacon made multiple attempts to interview Loychik, but he could not be reached.

Loychik is a U.S. Air Force veteran, and is currently in his second term as the Ohio 65th District representative, according to his campaign website. He is a resident of Bazetta Township, near Cortland.

The website states Loychik is pro-gun, pro-agriculture, pro-labor and pro-military.