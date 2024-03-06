Will two Republicans face each other for Assembly District 33 in November? Early results suggest that

Republicans Alexandra Macedo and Xavier Ávila are leading in the open California State Assembly District 33 according to early results.

Residents in the district had four choices – two Republicans and two Democrats for the primary – to replace incumbent Devon Mathis who decided to retire from the Assembly at the end of his current term. Mathis, a Republican, was first elected to the Assembly in 2014.

The two top vote-getters, regardless of party, will compete in the November general election.

The 29-year-old Macedo, a small business owner, had an overwhelming 40.9% of the vote with 73.6% of the votes counted by 8:51 p.m. on election night. The 60-year-old Ávila, a dairy farmer and healthcare advocate, trailed Macedo with 24.1% of the vote.

Both Democrats trailed the Republican candidates.

Rubén Macareno, a 60-year-old Democrat who is semi-retired, had 16.6% of the vote while 35-year-old Democrat Ángel Ruiz, a labor organizer and small business owner, received 13.3% of the vote.

Democrat Hipolito Cerros, who dropped from the race but was still shown in the ballot, received 5.1 % of the vote.

Macedo and Ruiz have not held any public office while Macareno has served in the Farmersville City Council, Farmersville Unified School Board Trustee and Ávila has served on the Tulare Health Care District board and Tulare Cemetery board.

The Assembly District 33 represents parts of Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties. As of the 2020 Census, District 33 has an average of 494,709 residents.

Republicans hold a slight party advantage with 35.41% of registered voters, followed by Democrats at 35%. Those with no party preference represent 21.38%. Latinos represent 54% of the district’s voting age population, and whites are 36%.

In a conversation with The Fresno Bee earlier this year, Macedo and Ávila said one of their top three issues for district is agriculture which is vital to the Central Valley.

This is what the 33rd Assembly District candidates raised, according to the Secretary of State: Alexandra Macedo $272,566; Xavier Ávila $27,700.