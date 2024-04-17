Two Republicans and a Democrat vie for newly-drawn House District 11

Apr. 17—Three candidates are looking to represent the newly-drawn House District 11, an area encompassing southeast Kalispell, Creston, Lake Blaine and north Bigfork, come November.

Republicans Rob Tracy and Ed Bryne, alongside Democrat Jennifer Allen, are all attempting to secure their first term in the state Legislature.

Tracy, the former director of transportation for Bigfork School District, is making his second run for the Legislature after coming up short against Sen. Mark Noland in the 2022 primary for Senate District 5.

According to Tracy, former colleagues encouraged him to run again this year. Born and raised in Massachusetts, Tracy has lived in the Flathead Valley since 2007, although he has family members in the area who have been here since the 1970s. A volunteer for the Bigfork Fire Department, Tracy works as a school bus driver in Bigfork.

Tracy, who will face Byrne in the June 4 primary, said he is running to give his community a presence in Helena that will work for and with them. After speaking with residents of House District 11, Tracy said many are tired of the Legislature "not doing much at all."

"There is a dissatisfaction to the point where a lot of people don't think that their votes count, but they do," Tracy said.

Tracy said that his focus is on supporting educators and students, lowering property taxes and addressing health care costs while also listening to the needs of the community as they come.

"It's good if there's a bipartisan way to work on a solution. I believe solutions come from not one party discounting what the other party has, but rather complementing them and saying let's work together," he said.

His primary opponent is campaigning on property taxes, taking a hard look at water compacts and fixing the issue of corner crossings, when people or hunters have to cross over private land to get back on public land.

Bryne's family has been in the valley since the turn of the 20th century, he said, and continues to live on the same land today. Bryne manages the family farm near Lake Blaine.

Bryne served in the U.S. Army for 30 years and has held positions with valley Republicans, including being the treasurer for the campaigns of Republican state Sen. John Fuller and Republican Flathead County Commissioner Randy Brodehl.

"I have the intestinal fortitude and the leadership skills to serve in the Legislature. I'm not about the drama," Bryne said.

The district has a Democratic candidate as well, Jennifer Allen, a social worker originally from Pennsylvania. Allen has lived throughout Montana, but now lives near Bigfork.

Raised as a Quaker, doing service to others is a core value, Allen said.

"I ended up in politics, first of all, because I wanted to continue to serve others ... I felt very strongly that you can't grouch about what's going on if you aren't willing to step up to the plate and do the work," Allen said.

This is Allen's third run for the Legislature. She previously campaigned for Senate District 5 against Sen. Bob Kennan in 2018 and for House District 10 in 2020 against Rep. Mark Noland.

"... This is a key race for the valley since there are no incumbents," Allen said.

Expanding Medicaid, dealing with climate change on a state level, protecting reproductive rights and supporting agriculture are some of the issues she is focusing on during her campaign.

Reporter Kate Heston can be reached at kheston@dailyinterlake.com or 758-4459.