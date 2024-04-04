Two new recruits sworn into Norwich PD: why they chose a career in law enforcement

Police officer recruits Alexis Freel and Dylan Beaudoin were sworn in as the newest members of the Norwich Police Department on Wednesday.

Raised in Oxford, Connecticut, Freel graduated from Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, in 2022, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice. She is currently serving in the Army National Guard as a platoon leader with the 115th Military Police Co., East Greenwich, Rhode Island.

Beaudoin was raised in Plainfield, Connecticut, and graduated from Plainfield High School in 2013. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 2015 and rose to the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged in 2022.

Police officer recruits Alexis Freel and Dylan Beaudoin at their swearing-in ceremony Wednesday.

Following a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Freel and Beaudoin began the 382nd session of the Connecticut Police Academy on Thursday in Meriden, Connecticut. They are expected to graduate from the Police Academy in October 2024.

Upon completion of the Police Academy, Freel and Beaudoin will begin an extensive field orientation training program. After they finish the field training, Officers Freel and Beaudoin will be assigned to a shift within the Norwich Police Department’s Patrol Division.

Why they wanted to pursue careers in law enforcement

Freel pursued a career in law enforcement to experience the comradery felt in police departments. She also enjoys the regimented schedule a police officer has, something she experienced while serving in the Army National Guard. Freel also gravitated toward a career in law enforcement, as she wanted to have an impact on the community.

Norwich City Clerk Roseanne Muscarella reads the oath of office to police officer recruit Alexis Freel.

“I feel like I could really have an impact on individual people in a community by doing this job,” Freel said.

After serving in the Marine Corps, Beaudoin chose to pursue a career in law enforcement because he feels that his public service career is not over yet.

“I knew I wanted to continue serving in some sort of capacity,” he said. “Other than military, police has always been at the back of my mind.”

Goals for law enforcement careers

Long term, both Freel and Beaudoin would like to do police detective work.

