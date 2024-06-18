Two recognized for community service by Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club

The Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club recently honored Mike Morris as Linda Brown Rotarian Of The Year. Additionally, Jane Grossbeck was named the 2024 Service Above Self winner.

The Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club members Ben Redmond, left, and and Tom Clary, right present Mike Morris, center, with the Linda Brown Rotarian Of The Year award.

About Morris, a news release said, "Mike exemplifies the Award criteria with his commitment and Service to our club and our community. He currently serves as the treasurer of the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club Foundation, has been a leader in the Boys & Girls Club Hair Salon project, was active in the Lunch for Literacy project and is an active participant in the Flatwater Tales project."

Of Grossbeck, the release said, "The Service Above Self Award recognizes a member of our community who has spent a lifetime dedicated to helping others through giving their time, energy and expertise through volunteer work. Jane taught English in Oak Ridge Schools from 1968-1994 and has a long history of participation in nonprofit organizations including Oak Ridge Education Association; Girls, Inc.; United Methodist Women; Free Medical Clinic; Altrusa International and many more."

The Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club recently honored Jane Grossbeck, center, presenting her with the 2024 Service Above Self award. Next to her is Ben Redmond, left, and Tom Clary, right.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Two recognized for service by Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club