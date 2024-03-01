Two rare ‘leaplings’ are born on Leap Day 2024

Babies born on February 29, or Leap Day, are called ‘leaplings,” and on Thursday two little bundles of joy leaped into the world in Florida.

Leap years happen every four years and happen when an extra day is added to the end of February to align our calendar with the Earth’s orbit.

The odds of being born on Leap Day or Feb. 29 is 1 in 1,461.

Baby Eloise was at 1:23 p.m. at HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee and weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces.

Baby Ivy was born at 10 a.m. at UCF Lake Nona Hospital and weighed six pounds , two ounces. Ivy was originally due March 18 and her parents wondered what would happen if she was born on Leap Day.

“We’ll choose to celebrate her birthday on the 28th,” Mom Luz said.

Welcome to the world – Eloise and Ivy.

