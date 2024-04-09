Two ProMedica employees earn awards for patient care

MONROE — Two ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital employees, Debbie Osentoski and Hanna Nadeau, earned DAISY and ROSE awards for the fourth quarter.

Osentoski, BSN, RN, a cancer care navigator, received the DAISY award.

Osentoski’s nomination said, “Debbie has been with me since I first received my cancer diagnosis. She has attended several doctor appointments with me and when she was unable to attend, she would call me before my appointment to explain what will be covered and asked if I had any questions. She has called me after procedures to see how I am doing. She is always very warm and caring. She has also scheduled a few statistical tests when the doctor appointment ran late and provided me with a sports bra after breast surgery.”

Osentoski

Hanna Nadeau, nurse intern, received the ROSE award.

A family member nominated Nadeau, saying: “Hanna was extraordinary, caring and kind. She put the personal touch and made my stepdad as comfortable as possible as my mom struggled. We are so grateful.”

Nadeau

The ROSE Award was established in 2020 by ProMedica to recognize outstanding non-nursing employees who provide outstanding patient services.

"The DAISY Award is presented to a nurse to celebrate the extraordinary compassion they provide patients and their families every day," ProMedica said. "The award began in 1999 and is dedicated to the life of Patrick Barnes who was hospitalized for eight weeks after having a dangerously low blood platelet count. His family appreciated the compassionate care he received and wanted to do something to recognize those who provided care on a day-to-day basis."

Anyone in the community can submit a nomination for the ROSE and DAISY Awards. At the end of each quarter, a committee reviews the nominations and selects the recipients.

To nominate an extraordinary nurse for a DAISY award, visit, jotform.us/92584454876170.

