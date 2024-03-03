Two Powerball tickets won nearly $500,000 in California. Where were they sold?

Two Powerball tickets sold in California won $484,000 each, just missing out on the estimated $443 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The tickets matched five winning numbers in the drawing Saturday, March 2, but not the Powerball, the California Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $460 million, with a cash value of approximately $220 million, for the next drawing Monday, March 4, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 3, 18, 27, 36 and 53, with a Powerball of 12.

More than 112,000 other tickets sold in California won prizes from $4 to $15,000 in the draw, the lottery said. Prizes in California are adjusted based on the number of tickets sold and number of winners.

The winning tickets were sold at a Safeway supermarket in Vacaville and a liquor store in Inglewood, lottery officials said.

Tickets sold in Georgia and Michigan also matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

