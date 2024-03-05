Two Powerball players win big in NC. Find out where they bought their tickets

Two Powerball players in North Carolina won big prizes on tickets they bought for $2, N.C. lottery officials said this week.

No one claimed the $50,000 prizes by Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, officials said.

The winners matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing, according to the lottery.

They beat odds of 1 in 913,129, according to the Powerball game page.

Where players won Powerball prizes

Someone in Mooresville near Lake Norman scored one of the prizes through Online Play, according to a lottery news release.

A player bought the other winning ticket at the Food Lion on Wendell Boulevard in Wendell, 21 miles east of Raleigh, officials said.

Saturday night’s white ball numbers were 3, 18, 27, 36 and 53, and 12 was the red ball drawn, according to the lottery.

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

On Friday night, someone scored a top prize in the Mega Millions drawing after a stop at a convenience store in Greenville, about 70 miles east of Raleigh, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots surpassed $1.1 billion this week.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing has a $650 million jackpot as an annuity and $308.6 million in cash.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing offers a $485 jackpot as an annuity and $232.4 million in cash.

Odds of a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million. The odds of a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.