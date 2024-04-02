Two Powerball players win big in Georgia. Where were the lucky tickets sold?

An estimated $1.03 billion Powerball jackpot went unclaimed, but two Georgia lottery players still snagged sizable prizes.

The winning tickets, one worth $100,000 and the other worth $50,000, were sold at JJ Country Store in Powder Springs and a BP gas station in Fayetteville in the April 1 drawing, Georgia Lottery officials told McClatchy News.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Monday were 19, 24, 40, 42, 56, and red Powerball 23. The Power Play was 2x.

The $100,000 winner matched four white numbers and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize and spent an extra $1 on the Power Play option, doubling their winnings, results show.

Tickets sold in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia matched five numbers but not the Powerball, just missing the $1.03 billion jackpot.

No tickets matched all six numbers, pushing the grand prize to $1.09 billion ahead of the April 3 drawing.

“The prize ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot, placing it one ranking below the $1.128 billion Mega Millions® jackpot that was won in New Jersey last Tuesday,” according to Powerball’s website.

The hefty prize is worth an estimated cash value of $527.3 million.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

