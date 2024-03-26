Two Powerball players win big in Georgia. Where were the lucky tickets sold?

Two Powerball tickets sold in Georgia turned out to be big winners.

The players each won $50,000 after matching four white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing Monday, March 25, Georgia Lottery officials told McClatchy News.

The lucky tickets were purchased from:

Bullsboro BP in Newnan

The Georgia Lottery website by a Brunswick resident

The wins come a day after there were three $10,000 Mega Millions winners in the Peach State in the March 22 drawing, McClatchy News reported. Those tickets were purchased in Duluth, Locust Grove and Savannah.

The Powerball numbers drawn March 25 were 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 and red Powerball 23, according to the lottery game’s website.

Winning $1 million tickets were sold in Florida and New York, just missing the estimated $813 million jackpot, results show.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, March 27, with an estimated $865 million jackpot — the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history.

“This is the second advertised Powerball jackpot to surpass $800 million this year,” the game’s website reads, adding that the jackpot was last won Jan. 1. “Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.”

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

