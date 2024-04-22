Two Powerball players score big wins in Georgia. Where were the lucky tickets sold?

Two Georgia Powerball players netted big wins in the lottery game’s latest drawing.

Each won $50,000 after matching four white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing Saturday, April 20, Georgia Lottery officials told McClatchy News. The lucky tickets were purchased from:

Chevron Food Mart on Memorial Drive in Decatur

QuikTrip on Buford Highway in Duluth

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday were 4, 35, 41, 44, 58 and red Powerball 25, according to the lottery game’s website. The Power Play option was 3x.

Powerball players in Ohio and Puerto Rico just missed the estimated $103 million jackpot, but each won $1 million, results show.

The next Powerball drawing is April 22 with an estimated $115 million jackpot.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

