Two Porsches worth $500K stolen from dealership in Fremont, suspect at large

(KRON) — Police are searching for a second suspect (pictrued below) connected to a theft of two Porsches last month, the Fremont Police Department announced on Wednesday. Around 12:45 a.m. on April 4, officers responded to a report of a burglary at the Porsche dealership on Cushing Parkway.

Two suspects were reported to have stolen a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and GT3 — two models worth more than $500,000. Police said the suspects drove the two cars off the dealership showroom floor and through the glass windows.

This was the best-selling car in California in 2023 — and it’s not even close

These two “high-end” Porsche cars were stolen from a dealership overnight on April 4 (Fremont Police Department).

Police then located the Porsche GT3 RS hours later that day on April 4 in Milpitas, which is approximately 10 miles south of Fremont. That Porsche was eventually returned to the Fremont dealership, police said. Neither suspect was found when the GT3 RS was recovered.

However, the Porsche GT3 was still missing.

A day later on April 5, detectives — with the help of advanced camera technology — were able to pinpoint the location of where the stolen GT3 was traveling. According to police, detectives surveyed the area for several hours and identified the suspect and his residence.

The suspect was identified as Nova Moore, 22, of Hayward who was then arrested. Moore tried to discard a loaded handgun as he was getting arrested, police said. The Porsche GT3 was recovered.

3 arrested after retail theft spree across Bay Area cities totals nearly $11K in stolen merchandise

The second suspect in connection to the Porsche theft on April 4 remains at large (Fremont Police Department).

(Fremont Police Department)

Police then searched Moore’s residence and found high-capacity rifles, stolen property, cash and a police radio scanner (pictured above). Moore was arrested for the following charges:

Burglary

Driving or taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Convicted felon in possession of ammunition

Willfully resisting or dlaying a peace officer

As of Wednesday afternoon, the second suspect remains at large. Fremont PD did not release any other information about the suspect besdies the photo above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.